Sunaina Roshan Reveals Hrithik Spent Night Praying At Temple After Her Crash Diet Nearly Led To Coma

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, in a video, has revealed how crash dieting left her battling tuberculosis meningitis; she says it could have led to paralysis or coma. She opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, revealing how crash diet obsession in 2001 sabotaged her immunity and ultimately led to a life-threatening health crisis.

In a video shared on her social media account, as part of her ongoing health journey series, Sunaina recalled the terrifying aftermath of the crash diet and how her family feared the worst after she was diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis.

Sharing her experience, Sunaina said, "In Part 1, I shared how crash dieting led me to the hospital. What happened next could have changed my life forever. For two to three days, I had no awareness. My family was told by Dr. Udwadia that it could lead to paralysis, loss of eyesight, or even a coma. They didn't know what would happen next."

She further revealed how deeply the situation affected her loved ones.

"My brother even spent the night at a temple praying for me to get well. The doctor said the first sign of recovery would be that I would ask for food, and after days, that's exactly what I did. That one moment changed everything for my family."

Recalling her long road to recovery, Sunaina said, "I was in the hospital for a month after being diagnosed with tuberculosis meningitis. Then I was stuck at home for four more months to avoid a relapse. Heavy medication, all because my immunity had crashed. And the reason? Crash dieting."

She concluded with a message for her followers, saying, "That's when I realized no goal is worth risking your life. Always choose nourishment over shortcuts. If this made you think twice, share it with someone who needs to hear this."

Alongside the video, Sunaina captioned the post as "In 2001, a crash diet led me down a path I never imagined. What followed was one of the most crucial chapters of my life and a lesson I'll never forget. It completely changed the way I think about health, nourishment, and the shortcuts we're often tempted to take. Choose nourishment. Choose patience. If this story made you think twice, share it with someone who needs to hear it."

Earlier, while introducing the series, Sunaina had revealed that what started as a leg injury left her bedridden and pushed her towards crash dieting.

The post received emotional responses from her parents. Her mother, Pinkie Roshan, wrote, "Reliving your story after 25 years is overwhelming for me. I remember how you fought it so strongly mentally and physically... Dr. Farokh Udwadia finally, after three weeks, said you're out of danger now, but you have a long journey ahead for full recovery. God bless you, my daughter, for your courage and will to fight and survive."

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, also her father, praised his daughter's courage, commenting, "Sharing your experience is giving strength to many."

Responding to her parents, Sunaina thanked both of them for their unwavering support and love throughout her recovery journey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)