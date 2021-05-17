Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Why She's Been Struggling With Guilt In The Lockdown

Sumona Chakravarti shared this photo (courtesy sumonachakravarti )

Actress Sumona Chakravarti, in a recent Instagram post, opened up about the "struggles" - both mental and physical - she has been dealing with during the pandemic. The 32-year-old actress shared a work out selfie and revealed she's been out of work because of the pandemic induced situation. She also talked about experiencing "guilt" and said despite being unemployed, she's able to provide for her family: "Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed and yet am able to feed my family and myself. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially, when am feeling low due to pms-ing. The mood swings play havoc emotionally."

In her post, Sumona Chakravarti also revealed "something I've never shared before": "I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for the past few years now. A good eating habit, exercise and most importantly no stress is key to my well being," adding: "The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

In her post, Sumona Chakravarti also shared the reason for her lengthy note and said: "Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold." Read her full post here:

As India battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra, like several other states, is in lockdown mode. Film and TV shoots stand cancelled since lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in April - the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till June 1 to curb the pandemic. Actor Ayub Khan recently opened up in a Times Now interview about not getting any work in the last one-and-a-half years and said he may have to ask for financial help if the situation worsens.

Sumona Chakravarti is best known for featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. She has also starred in television shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, sometimes. In terms of films, Sumona Chakravarti has featured in Mann, Barfi!, Kick and Phir Se....