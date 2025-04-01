Sumona Chakravarti Reveals How Kapil Sharma's Shows Helped Her Achieve Financial Independence

Sumona Chakravarti is widely known for her role in Kapil Sharma's comedy shows. Recently, the actress opened up about how these shows helped her achieve financial stability.

Sumona, who played Kapil Sharma's wife, appeared on Kapil's shows for a decade. Reflecting on her journey, the actress shared that she comes from a simple, middle-class Bengali family.

Sumona Chakravarti also revealed that her role in Kapil Sharma's shows allowed her to buy her own house in Mumbai.

During a conversation with SCREEN, Sumona Chakravarti said, “It has given me a lot and yet it's been a double-edged sword. The show was a good ten years for me. It is a very long time. I was financially stable. I come from a very simple middle-class Bengali family. I could afford to buy a house in Mumbai because of that show. I am very grateful. Financial freedom for women today is very important.”

Talking about the global popularity of Kapil Sharma's show, Sumona Chakravarti added, “It is also the immense love and popularity that the show has given me across the world. The show has been dubbed in Thai. I was at a Thai restaurant, and it so happened that my local Indian-Thai friend came to me and said, ‘All the servers and host want to take a picture with you.' They were all Thai. I wondered why, then they showed me the show's clip. It was ridiculously funny to watch me speaking Thai in the show."

Sumona Chakravarti appeared on Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors TV and The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television. It is worth noting that she was not seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which was released on Netflix.

Aside from her role in Kapil Sharma's shows, Sumona Chakravarti has also appeared in daily soaps like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayka, and Jamai Raja. She has also worked in films such as Barfi!, Kick, and Mann.