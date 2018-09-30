Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 2: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Rs 20.55 Crore, Expected To Rake In 'Solid' Numbers On Sunday

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in a still from Sui Dhaaga (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights On Day 2, Sui Dhaaga collected Rs 12.25 crore Sui Dhaaga showed a "very good" trend on Saturday Sui Dhaaga clashed with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga has scored over Rs 20 crore within two days of its release, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Sharat Katariya-directed Sui Dhaaga has managed to collect Rs 12.25 crore on Day 2 (Saturday), pushing its grand total to Rs 20.55 crore. The film is expected to rake in "solid" numbers on Day 3 (Sunday). "Sui Dhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2. Catches speed at metros and mass belt. The target audience (families) have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls. Expect a solid Day 3. Friday Rs 8.30 crore, Saturday Rs 12.25 crore. Total: Rs 20.55 crore (2500 screens) India business," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Sui Dhaaga will also have the advantage of national holiday (Gandhi Jayanati) and collections are expected to surge further.

According to a Box Office India report, Sui Dhaaga showed a "very good" trend on Saturday since collections jumped by 50% from Friday. "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India is heading towards being a major winner at the box office as it showed a very good trend on Saturday with collections jumping around 50% from Friday. The collections have come out even higher than early estimates yesterday evening as it collected 12.25 crore (nett apprx). This has taken the film to 20.50 crore nett but more important than that is the trend and the huge jump," the report stated.

Take a look at Sui Dhaaga's box office report:

#SuiDhaaga zooms upwards on Day 2... Catches speed at metros and mass belt... The target audience [families] have taken to the film, thus converting into increased footfalls... Expect a SOLID Day 3... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr. Total: Rs 20.55 cr [2500 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

#SuiDhaaga should have Rs 35 cr [+/-] opening weekend, as per current trending... As mentioned earlier, the evening shows on Day 4 [Mon] should witness momentum, while Day 5 [Tue] - a national holiday [Gandhi Jayanti] - should record big numbers again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sui Dhaaga 2.5 stars out of 5. "Sui Dhaaga tells the classic tale of an underdog fighting parental cynicism, scheming acquaintances and his own shaky resolve on the way to realizing his full potential, but it isn't as if the character of the woman is condemned to secondary status in the film's overall scheme of things," he wrote.

Sui Dhaaga released with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. While the movie opened to mostly positive reviews, it failed to translate the critical appreciation into box office numbers.