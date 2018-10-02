Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 4: Anushka Sharma And Varun Dhawan's Film Passes The Monday Test. Gandhi Jayanti Holiday To 'Boost' Business

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga (Image courtesy: suidhaagafilm)

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's new film Sui Dhaaga has earned Rs 43.60 crore in four days, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports. The film had a 'strong' Day 4 and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) holiday is likely to 'boost' the business. On Monday, Sui Dhaaga made Rs 7 crore. It opened to mixed reviews this Friday and the collections were recorded at Rs 8.30 crore. Over the weekend, it earned over Rs 18 crore. "Sui Dhaaga has a strong Day 4... A decline of 15.66 per cent on Day 4 [vis-a-vis Day 1] indicates solid hold. Big holiday today will boost biz and add to a big total... Friday 8.30 crore, Saturday 12.25 crore, Sun 16.05 crore, Mon 7 crore. Total: Rs 43.60 crore," read Taran Adarsh's tweet. In a separate post, he predicted, "Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured."

Take a look at Sui Dhaaga's box office report.

#SuiDhaaga has a STRONG Day 4... A decline of 15.66% on Day 4 [vis-a-vis Day 1] indicates SOLID HOLD... Big holiday today will boost biz and add to a BIG TOTAL... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: 43.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

Bit early to guesstimate the biz of #SuiDhaaga on a national holiday [today]... A big holiday ensures enhanced footfalls and in this case, a double digit total is a certainty... Since the family audience are patronising the film, a consistent run on subsequent days is assured. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2018

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sui Dhaaga 2.5 stars. "Sui Dhaaga. falls well short of perfection, but it never comes unstuck. It passes muster as a wholesome entertainer embellished with humour, warmth, authentic emotional trappings and actors adept at going seamlessly along with the flow. Definitely worth the price of the ticket, if not more," he wrote.

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya, narrates the story of a couple Mamta (Anushka Sharma) and Mauji (Varun Dhawan) and how they become self-employed after putting together a tailoring and embroidery business against all odds.

Sui Dhaaga clashed at the box office with Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan's Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.