Suhana Khan's Movie Night With BFF Shanaya Kapoor. See Pics

Suhana Khan pictured with Shanaya Kapoor.

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor spent their Monday by watching a movie. The best friends were clicked at a movie theatre in Mumbai last night. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were accompanied by the latter's brother Jahaan Kapoor. Both opted for casual outfits - Suhana was dressed in black, Shanaya in a white tee. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor happen to be childhood friends. Their close-knit circle of friends also includes actor Ananya Panday. See the pictures from last night here:

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana is also one of the 4 new faces of the cosmetic brand Maybelline.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.