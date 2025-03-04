45 Years Of Rishi Kapoor's <i>Karz</i>: "I Wouldn't Remake It," Says Subhash Ghai

As Karz, starring the late Rishi Kapoor, completes 45 years in Hindi cinema since its release, filmmaker Subhash Ghai stated that the film remains as fresh as ever and that he would not remake it.

Talking about the film, which will be screened at the Red Lorry Film Festival, the filmmaker told IANS, "Karz has always been returning to me, year after year, through young kids, youth in general and young filmmakers because of its musical narrative, story plot, and performances. It is still a prime film in our library of 42 films in Mukta Arts. It's always as new as today.”

Subhash recalled how in 1980 after its release many critics and business stalwarts had told him that Karz was way ahead of its time.

Subhash Ghai said, “But I am grateful to see it still amongst the favourite films in 2025."

Karz is a romantic thriller starring Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, and Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

Asked if he would like to remake the 1980 film, he said, “I wouldn't remake it.”

The film followed the story of Monty, who discovers the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless.

“Well the story I told was of reincarnation, using the sound and scale in such a way that would work with each generation. Audiences are smart, you can't fool them,” said the filmmaker.

He agrees that music played a pivotal role in Karz.

“Great music gives a good film its longest life. So credit goes to its music, lyrics, and presentation on screen, so it would always work,” he said.

Talking about the film festival, the director said, “⁠All young filmmakers across platforms should watch all the old classics in festivals and interact with makers like with Karz, that's the opening film at the Red Lorry Film Festival this year, to see why films like these will always have its audience across generations.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)