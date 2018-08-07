'Stunner.' Shahid Kapoor Reviews Wife Mira Rajput's Acting Debut

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira talks about Misha, parenthood, Shahid and second pregnancy "Such a stunner," Shahid Kapoor commented They are expecting their second child

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, who is pregnant with their second child, just made her acting debut. Mira has shot a commercial for a cosmetic giant and she totally aced it. In the video, Mira talks about daughter Misha, parenthood, Shahid and second pregnancy. "Being a mother is beautiful. I still remember when I held Misha for the first time in my arms...," says Mira. The commercial appears to have been shot at their Mumbai home and we can see several pictures of the Kapoors around. "Such a stunner," Shahid Kapoor commented on Mira Rajput's post. Mira's Instafam also reviewed her acting debut and wrote, "It's not looking like your first ad."

Mira, you indeed look stunning and congratulations on your debut. Watch the video here.

Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, are expecting their second child. Their daughter Misha turns two this month. Mira's baby shower was held some weekends ago at their Mumbai home. It was attended by family and close friends.

Mira's second pregnancy was announced by the couple on Instagram with a picture of 'big sister' Misha.

Advertisement

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Shahid, who has some films lined-up, has dedicated his time to the projects in a way that also gives him ample time to be with Mira. He completed Batti Gul Meter Chalu a month ago and has reportedly decided to promote it in Mumbai in the coming days. Meanwhile, he is expected to shoot for a portion of Arjun Reddy remake before Mira's due date (in September).

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu, he co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is scheduled to release on September 21.