Student Of The Year Reunion: Jab Varun Dhawan Met Sidharth Malhotra At Indian Police Force Promotions

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan pictured together

Karan Johar's favourite students reunited. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan gave the shutterbugs perfect moments to capture on the sidelines of the promotional event of Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra has been actively promoting his debut series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. Varun Dhawan also joined him on Saturday. While Sidharth Malhotra rocked an all black look, Varun Dhawan was dressed in shorts. The actors smiled and posed for the shutterbugs. Needless to say, it was a sort of mini Student Of The Year reunion for them. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their debuts with Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt in 2012. Take a look at the pictures here:

The actors also grabbed limelight when they posed together at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party last year. The actors were seen walking the red carpet together, having fun banter and posing for the lensmen. Sidharth looked dapper in a black kurta that he paired with a matching embroidered jacket while Varun turned heads in a pastel blue printed kurta and off-white trousers. Take a look:

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra also appeared together on the show Koffee With Karan 8. They talked about their personal and professional lives and teased Karan Johar on the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen in the Indian version of global series Citadel. In this project, he will share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Raj and DK directed the Indian version.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series Indian Police Force also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.