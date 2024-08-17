<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 100 Crore In Two Days (More Than, In Fact)

Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, has earned Rs 106.5 crore at the Indian box office. The film, which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, enjoyed a strong start. Special opening premieres held on Wednesday brought in Rs 8.5 crore, setting the stage for a successful opening day where the film grossed Rs 76.5 crore. On its second day, Stree 2 maintained its momentum, adding Rs 30 crore to its earnings, as per Sacnilk. However, this marks a 42.08% drop in collections.

On the second day, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 37.46%. The first day, which coincided with a holiday, saw a higher occupancy of 77.09% in the Hindi market. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film features Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reprising their roles from the original. Stree 2 follows the story of how the sinister Sarkata now haunts the people of Chanderi, who turn to Stree for help once more. The film also includes several surprise star cameos including Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan.

ICYDK: This Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor film is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree in 2018 and includes films like Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. Released earlier this year with minimal promotion, Munjya earned Rs 107.48 crore during its theatrical run, making it the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year after Fighter (Rs 199.45 crore) and Shaitaan (Rs 149.49 crore).