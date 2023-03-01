Sona Mohapatra's Tweets On Shehnaaz Gill Continue - What She Posted About 'Opportunistic' Women

Image was shared by Shehnaaz Gill. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has once again aired her displeasure over actress Shehnaaz Gill's support for director and MeToo accused Sajid Khan. On Tuesday, Sona shared her thoughts in response to a Twitter user's video about the singer's previous posts on the matter. The person criticised Sona for her tweets about Shehnaaz and said that despite being a feminist, Sona was trying to put another woman - Shehnaaz – down. In response, Sona said, “In my book of feminism, not ‘all women angels' and nor are ‘all men' monsters and women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic and suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable and called out. Stop with this victimhood paid PR.”

While the Twitter user mentioned Shehnaaz Gill in the clip, Sona Mohapatra did not explicitly name the actress in her post.

In my book of feminism,not ‘all women angels' & nor are ‘all men' monsters & women who puncture/set back the fight for equality by being opportunistic & suck up to serial sexual perverts like Sajjid Khan need to be held accountable & called out.Stop with this victimhood paid PR. https://t.co/GQqbgm7DRy — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

In another tweet – where Sona Mohapatra refrained from naming anyone yet again – she said, “Spend some money, time and effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach and practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM', not success.”

Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk , sucking up to successful men, buying PR,SM',not success. ????????????????‍♀️???? — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 28, 2023

Sona Mohapatra first spoke of the support extended to Sajid Khan by Shehnaaz Gill, a few days ago. It all started when Shehnaaz was praised by fans for delaying her performance at a recent award show as a mark of respect for the azan prayer. The gesture earned Shehnaaz compliments on social media.

However, Sona Mohapatra was far from impressed. Addressing those praising Shehnaaz Gill, Sona said, “All the Twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII's act of ‘respect' today reminded me of her ‘support', ‘reverence' and ‘glorification' of a multiple accused sex offender and pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo."

Sona Mohapatra referred to Shehnaaz Gill's video message on Bigg Boss 16, in which the actress is seen cheering for the director. “Meri support aapke sath hai. All the best! Rock it brother. [You have my support, brother] Keep entertaining us and please don't fight,” Shehnaaz can be heard saying in the clip.

all the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII's act of ‘respect' today reminded me of her ‘support', ‘reverence' & ‘glorification' of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV.Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 23, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Sona Mohapatra also asked Twitter users what Shehnaaz Gill's talents are. She wrote, “Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don't know what Shehnaaz's particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame. But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience, shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.”

Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don't know what Shehnaz's particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame.But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience,shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.????????‍♀️???? https://t.co/tN2H6qvWLz — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) February 26, 2023

This is not the first time Sona Mohapatra has voiced her displeasure at the platforms and opportunities being extended to Sajid Khan, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct.

When Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 was announced last year, she said, “This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik, judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity judge on TV. All called out by many, many women in #MeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed a depraved and sad lot.”

This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. ????????Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 2, 2022

In 2018, when the Me Too movement gained momentum in India, Sona Mohapatra accused playback singer Kailash Kher and music composer Anu Malik of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, who has not commented on the developments, will be seen next in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.