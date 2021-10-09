Sophie Choudry's Maldives Mood Summed Up In A Post

Sophie Choudry shared this image. (courtesy sophiechoudry)

Highlights "A place where there is No news, no shoes," she captioned it

Sophie checked into Maldives a few days ago

She has actively been sharing pictures from Maldives

Hey, Sophie Choudry, you are giving us major weekend vibes with your Maldives diaries, She isn't missing anything on her holiday. From good food to stunning fashion to amazing trips around the place, Sophie is having the time of her life. Her latest photo dump on Instagram is giving us a good peek into her vacation world. She is seen sunbathing in her vast collection of beachwear, from pink bikinis to orange beach dresses. The actress also shows us the delicious seafood she is indulging in. She takes us around the place and gives us a glimpse of the blue horizon and lounging spots. Her caption read, "A place where there is no news, no shoes."

Sophie Choudry has turned into an explorer in the Maldives. While most people love to spend their time at the beaches, Sophie is discovering other places too. She has found greener places on the island country and she can't stop gushing about them. In one video, we see her walking and hopping through a green walkway. She wrote, "The greener the setting, the more the relief…Maldives isn't just about beautiful beaches… (it) has insane amounts of greenery across the island and it's so healing."

Maldives, through Sophie Choudry's eyes, looks ravishing. In yet another set of breathtaking photos, she sits in a blue bikini. She doesn't waste too many words to radiate her joy. "Sunkissed and blessed" is what she wrote in her caption. She also added, "Can't get over my incredible water villa and the views."

Sophie Choudry loves to pose in her gorgeous swimsuits. Every time she does that, we can barely take our eyes off her. "How could she fear the rain when she has always been the storm," her caption read. We couldn't agree more, Sophie.

Sophie Choudry's last Bollywood project was Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara. The 2013 film featured Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.