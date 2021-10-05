What's Not To Like About Sophie Choudry's Beach Pic?

From Sophie Choudry's Maldives diaries. (Image courtesy: sophiechoudry)

Sophie Choudry's latest pictures from her Maldives vacation has taken the Internet by storm. This time, she is posing in a beautiful bikini amidst the blue waters. Sophie is making our hearts skip a beat here. She has also shared a thoughtful caption along with the photos. "How could she fear the rain when she has always been the storm," it read. Oh, boy. We can't agree more. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh left a bunch of fire emojis on Sophie's post. Here is the album we are talking about:

Sophie Choudry is walking into the week with an envy-inducing style. In a recent Reels, she does a cloth swapping stunt. She gets up from her bed and walks up to the door and voila. Isn't she stunning? The caption read, "Walking into the week like."

Sophie Choudry is making the most of her stay in the Maldives. From enjoying boat rides to chasing dolphins in the ocean, she is living her life to the fullest. "Sunsets...Beyond magical especially when the dolphins come out to play," she wrote in the caption. Here is the post:

Before she jetted off to the Maldives and stunned us with her photos, Sophie Chowdry was at home, celebrating her furry friend's birthday. The party had a special birthday cake made for the pooch. “Happy birthday to our little Jaan, who brings us so much joy every day. Don't know what I would do without your kisses & cuddles, our walks and drives, your adorable bossiness and the new TV addiction. We are so blessed to have you and we love you more than words can say, my Tia,” read her caption.

Here are snippets from the celebration:

Sophie Chowdry has hosted several TV shows including MTV Loveline and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7. She has also worked in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Aa Dekhen Zara and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.