Steven Spielberg Reveals Why Eve Hewson Landed A Key Role

Eve Hewson is receiving praise from one of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers. Steven Spielberg has revealed that her performance in the hit series Bad Sisters impressed him so much that it helped her land a role in his upcoming thriller, Disclosure Day.

Calling her work “extraordinary,” Spielberg said he quickly knew she was the right choice for the film after watching the show.

The actress, who previously worked with Steven Spielberg in Bridge of Spies as Tom Hanks' daughter, plays Jane, a former nun whose partner Daniel, played by Josh O'Connor, tries to expose hidden secrets about extraterrestrial encounters in the upcoming movie.

In an interview with RTE Entertainment, Spielberg said, “She's wonderful. I actually worked with Eve Hewson in my movie, Bridge of Spies. She played Tom Hanks' daughter. I thought of her because I was a big fan of her series Bad Sisters. I thought she did extraordinary work in that. She got the part pretty quickly.”

Josh O'Connor adds, “She's great. As Steven said, she's an extraordinary actor, and she's also so fun to work with. She's just great fun. She's also a really brilliant friend and very supportive. And the times we were talking about it yesterday, the times I'm quite an anxious person, I think when I was feeling anxious, she'd really lift me up and likewise. I think the three of us, Steven would call us the kids. We turned up on set and we were really looked after by Steven. But yeah, she's terrific.”

Steven Spielberg explained that stories about alien life and mysterious objects seen on Earth have interested him for many years. He said this topic has stayed with him throughout his career and has inspired several of his films. Unlike space adventures like Star Wars, he was always interested in stories about strange events that happened on Earth.

He said the idea for Disclosure Day came after a 2017 New York Times report about US Navy pilots who recorded an unusual flying object. The object, nicknamed the Tic Tac because of its shape, moved unusually. Spielberg said that reading about the incident made him feel there was an interesting new story to explore.

Disclosure Day marks Steven Spielberg's return to extraterrestrial life after directing films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET the Extra Terrestrial and War of the Worlds.