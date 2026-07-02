Emily Blunt Gets Millions For Each Project, But She Once Wanted A Job With Salary Of …

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's biggest names with hits such as The Devil Wears Prada and Oppenheimer in her kitty. The Oscar nominee had far different career ambitions when she was younger, one where she would have taken home a paycheck of a few thousand instead of millions.



Blunt once wanted to work in the field of translation. Last month, in an interview promoting her film Disclosure Day, the actor told BBC Radio 2 that she wanted to “work for the UN and be a Spanish translator.”



The Edge of Tomorrow actor stated she has always loved languages and cited her mother as an inspiration.



“My mother is an incredible linguist, so I think I grew up being quite inspired by her,” Blunt said.



Over the course of her Hollywood career, Blunt has had the opportunity to learn several languages. For Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day, she learnt Russian and Korean. Blunt also invented an entire alien language consisting of clicking noises and hums for her role, Fortune reported.



In 2011, she learned how to talk about river beds and fishing in Mandarin for Salmon Fishing in the Yemen.



Spielberg, who was also being interviewed with Blunt by BBC Radio 2, replied to her past career ambition and said, “I'm glad you didn't take that job.” Blunt agreed with his view.



If she had gone into translation, Blunt would have had a salary of around $80,000. An expired job ad for an experienced English interpreter at the UN had a pay scale between $131,084 and $171,644, as per Fortune.



For a comparison with Blunt's present salary, the actor walked away with paychecks of $15 million and $12.5 million for her last two projects.



But Blunt would not have been able to apply for such roles anyway as they require fluency in at least three languages. Blunt had earlier admitted that she just about spoke Spanish when she was doing her A levels.



What Is Emily Blunt's Net Worth?



The Devil Wears Prada star has a net worth of $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. But there's a catch; the value is a combination of both Blunt and her husband John Krasinski's net worth.



The combined fortune is almost equally attributable, according to the outlet, “with John being responsible for a slightly higher share”.



Blunt was seen in two films this year - The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Disclosure Day. She is set to appear next in A Quiet Place Part III.