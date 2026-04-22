Emily Blunt Reveals Husband John Krasinski Has Watched <i>The Devil Wears Prada</i> 75 Times

Actor Emily Blunt's return to the world of The Devil Wears Prada is already a hit at home.

The actor has revealed that her husband, John Krasinski, and their daughters, Hazel and Violet, are "thrilled" about the upcoming sequel, thanks to their deep affection for the original film.

In an interview with E! News, Blunt shared that her family's excitement for The Devil Wears Prada 2 stems from their recent connection with the 2006 classic.

"My kids saw The Devil Wears Prada for the first time maybe a year or so ago," she said, adding, "partly because their friends are very into it."

The actor noted that her daughters quickly became fans of the film and even revisited it ahead of the sequel. "They just love it," Blunt said.

The enthusiasm extends to her husband as well. Blunt revealed that Krasinski, who has long been vocal about his admiration for the original, is equally excited about the sequel.

"He loves this one," she told E! News, adding, "He's a massive fan of the first movie, so I think everyone was thrilled."

Krasinski's fondness for The Devil Wears Prada has been well documented over the years.

In an earlier interview with E! News, Blunt spoke about his detailed knowledge of the film, particularly its fashion.

"I'm touched and honoured," she said at the time, adding, "He knows every single one of Anne Hathaway's outfits down pat."

Recalling an early moment in their relationship, Blunt added, "I remember it came on one time when we first started dating and he was watching the montage where she has all the different amazing outfits. When he was watching, he goes, 'And that's my favourite outfit.' I was like, 'Get a grip.'"

Krasinski himself later admitted just how many times he had watched the film.

"There was one day when it was on and I said it was so good and Emily said, 'Have you seen this movie?' I said, 'A lot of times.' She said, 'That's so sweet, but how many times?'" he recalled.

"Luckily, we had been dating for about a year, so there was a lot of trust built up and I said, 'Like 75,'" he added.

The actor also shared a humorous anecdote from the early days of their relationship.

"We had just started dating and she had come over to my house. She popped by in between things and I was watching it," he said, adding, "She opened the door and I flipped the channel and she looked at me like, 'Were you just watching porn?' ... I think it was better for me at the time for her to think I was watching porn than watching The Devil Wears Prada for the seventy-fifth time."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to be released in cinemas on May 1.

ALSO READ: Meryl Streep On How 'Chick Flick' Label Undermined The Devil Wears Prada: 'We Had to Scrabble For Our Budget'