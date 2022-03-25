Weekend Binge: 5 Films From SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Of A Filmography

Prabhas in Baahubali. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

There's been a lot of buzz around SS Rajamouli's RRR. Starting from its star cast, which includes NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, to its majestic storyline, RRR has managed to grab everyone's attention. Be it the song Nattu Nattu Or Alia's look as Sita, the film has checked all the boxes. The film is said to be a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." It is set in the 1920s. And, if you have watched the film and loved it, you may want to indulge in some other movies by SS Rajamouli. Not sure what to watch? Here's a list of some of SS Rajamouli's great cinematic works.

1. Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Netflix

The story revolves around an ancient daring hero who becomes a part of a decades-old feud between two warring peoples. Prabhas as Baahubali certainly stole a lot of hearts but there was a million-dollar question that went unanswered. “Katappa ne bahubali ko kyon mara?” We waited for almost two years for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. And, it was worth every penny.

2.Makkhi - Disney + Hotstar

Also released as Eega in Telugu, this film revolves around the order of the protagonist. After his death, the hero reincarnates as a housefly to take revenge against his murderers.

3.Magadheera - MXPlayer

The film, set in ancient times, focuses on a warrior who gets killed while trying to save a princess and her kingdom. After reincarnating after 400 years, he sets himself in a fight to avenge the death of the princess and himself.

4.Chatrapathi - Disney + Hotstar

Another Prabhas and SS Rajamouli masterpiece that is worth your attention. The plot revolves around a protagonist who is a displaced Sri Lankan living in a Vizag port, ruled and oppressed by a local rowdy. The protagonist tries to fight back and reunite with his long lost family.

5.Vikramarkudu - Amazon Prime Video

The film shows how a police officer joins hands with a small-time thief who looks similar to him. The story is a tale of revenge on the part of the policeman.

Watch these movies to enjoy your weekend.