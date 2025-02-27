SS Rajamouli's "Close Friend" Accuses Him Of "Torture" And "Harassment": "Ruined My Career"

Eminent filmmaker SS Rajamouli landed in a controversy after a man named Srinivasa Rao levelled serious allegations against him. Claiming to be a close friend of the filmmaker, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the filmmaker's actions drove him to contemplate suicide. He shared a selfie-video and a letter, detailing his grievances.

Srinivasa Rao said he shares 34-year old friendship with SS Rajamouli, which got jeopardized after both of them developed feelings for the same person.

"I have no option but to die by suicide. Rajamouli is the reason I am still single at 55," Srinivasa Rao stated in his video.

He claimed that he stepped back from pursuing the relationship for the sake of their friendship but the director later turned against him. "We worked together until Yamadonga, but he ruined my career for a woman," he added, referring to a 2007 film they collaborated on.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Star Director #SSRajamouli in Big Controversy ??



జక్కన్న /రాజమౌళి పై సంచలన ఆరోపణలు చేసిన ఆయన స్నేహితుడు యు.శ్రీనివాసరావు



రాజమౌళి టార్చర్ భరించలేక ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకుంటా అంటూ సెల్ఫీ వీడియో, లెటర్



సెల్ఫీ వీడియో, లెటర్ ను రాజమౌళి సన్నిహితులకు పంపిన శ్రీనివాసరావు… pic.twitter.com/croRELWuMM — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagii) February 27, 2025

Srinivasa Rao alleged that after the director achieved superstardom, he began questioning his loyalty and subjected him to relentless harassment. "I am 55 now and I can no longer endure this harassment," he said in the video.

He even called for authorities to conduct a "lie detector test" on the director and accused him of using "black magic" to suppress rivals in the industry.

In his video, Srinivasa Rao appealed to the police, saying, “I request the police officials to inquire into this matter and do justice to me."

SS Rajamouli and his team are yet to respond to these allegations. SS Rajamouli is known for making big-budget box office blockbusters where he amalgamates fiction and fantasy.

SS Rajamouli is currently shooting for the film SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. Priyanka Chopra is, reportedly, a part of the film. However, the official announcement is still awaited.