Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai Attended By Rahman, Prabhudeva, Vyjayanthimala And Others

A prayer meet was held for late actress Sridev in Chennai over the weekend, which was attended by her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Janhvi, Khushi and other several south Indian stars. The prayer meet was organised by members of the Tamil film industry at a hotel in Chennai. Celebrities like A R Rahman and his wife Saira, Vyajanthimala, Prabhudeva, Suriya, Jyothika, Latha Rajinikanth, filmmaker K S Ravikumar and others also attended Sridevi's prayer meet. Sridevi was also fondly remembered at a meeting held in the office of the of the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), ahead of the Sunday's prayer meet. Sridevi was born in Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu) on August 13. She died in Dubai last month after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was 54.Here are the pictures from Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai.Her other family members like Sanjay Kapoor, Reena Kapoor and Sandeep Marwah were also in Chennai for the prayer meet. Sridevi was in UAE for nephew Mohit Marwah's (son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah) wedding.Last week, actor Ajith, filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Meena visited Sridevi's home in Chennai to pay their tributes. Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh had visited Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home after her death. Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 and her condolence meet and funeral were organised a day later. She was cremated with state honours.Sridevi started her career as child artiste in 1969 with Tamil film. Apart from Hindi, she had starred in several Tamil and Telugu film in her career spanning for over 50 years.andare some of her best-known films.was her last film. She had also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's, which releases later this December.