<i>Squid Game</i> Actor Oh Young-Soo Cleared Of Assault Charges After Court Finds Lack Of Evidence

Veteran South Korean actor Oh Young-soo, best known for his performance in Squid Game, has been acquitted of assault charges after a South Korean court overturned his previous conviction. The ruling, announced on Tuesday, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to uphold the earlier verdict.

Court Overturns Earlier Conviction

According to an India Today report, the recent decision marks a major development in Oh Young-soo's legal battle, which has drawn widespread attention both within South Korea and internationally. The court determined that the evidence presented by prosecutors did not meet the standard of proof required for a criminal conviction.

According to the court's findings, the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The judgement was based on a comprehensive review of the available testimonies and evidence submitted by both sides.

The ruling highlighted that the evidence submitted during the trial was not substantial enough to confirm the charges of indecent assault. In its assessment, the court found inconsistencies and a lack of corroboration in the prosecution's case. As a result, it concluded that the prior conviction could not be sustained.

During the trial, Oh Young-soo consistently maintained his innocence, with his defence team arguing that the accusations were not supported by credible or conclusive proof. The court ultimately agreed, emphasising that the evidence did not satisfy the criteria for criminal liability under South Korean law.

Verdict Reinforces Presumption Of Innocence

In overturning the conviction, the court reaffirmed a central tenet of justice - the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Although the court did not disclose specific details of the evidence it reviewed, it stated that the prosecution had failed to present enough proof to sustain a conviction. The ruling brings an end to the current legal proceedings related to the case.

For Oh Young-soo, the verdict represents a moment of relief after a challenging legal journey.

ALSO READ: How Squid Game Actor Lee Jung-Jae's Identity Was Misused To Scam A Woman Of Rs 3 Crore