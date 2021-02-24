Spotted: Imran Khan At Cousin Zayn Marie's Weddings. See Trending Pics

Imran Khan at the wedding. (courtesy zaynmarie)

Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie recently got married in an intimate ceremony, pictures from which she shared on her social media handle. We also spotted her cousin and actor Imran Khan in the pictures and he officiated the wedding. Zayn posted photos from her close-knit wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post: "Swiftly flow the days, turn overnight to blossoming even as we gaze... Mamma, Abbu and Poggy walking me down the aisle. Sunrise, Sunset - Fiddler on the Roof." Zayn Marie married Abhishek Saha earlier this month.

See the pictures shared by Zayn here:

Sharing another picture, Zayn Marie wrote: "To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever. Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn't want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried... There wasn't a dry eye in the house! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for."

Imran Khan, Ira Khan had attended the wedding festivities in Alibaug earlier in February. See the pictures here. Ira Khan's plus one at the festivities was her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Zayn is the daughter of Aamir Khan's cousin, filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who is known for directing films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Josh.