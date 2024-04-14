Spot Newly Engaged Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth In Pics Posted By Kamal Haasan With Director Alfonso Cuaron

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ikamalhaasan)

Veteran actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan treated his fans on Instagram shared photos from his recent meeting with Alfonso Cuarón. For the unversed, Alfonso Cuarón is a Mexican director who has won three Golden Globes and five Academy Awards and is known for directing films such as Roma, Gravity and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban among others. Besides Kamal Haasan, musical maestro AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam and others were also part of the meeting. Actor Siddharth and his fiancé Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the meeting. Sharing multiple pictures from their meet-up, Haasan wrote in the caption, “Met Mr Alfonso Cuarón my brethren and an offspring from the same mother ‘cinema'. We spoke cinema, cinema and more cinema.”

He continued, “I shared my joy over lunch along with the seasons mangoes and some of my fraternity Mr Maniratnam, Mr A.R.Rahman, Mr Ravi K Chandran, Mr Mahendran, Mr Narayanan, Ms Aditi Rao Hydari, Mr Siddharth and Ms Amritha. ‘Alfonso meets Banganapalli,' quipped Mr Siddharth.”

A few days ago, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari announced their engagement on Instagram by posting similar notes. Alongside the text, we could see the duo flaunting their engagement rings. Did we hear “cute” already?

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series releasing on Netflix on May 1 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in hugely successful Tamil film Chithha.