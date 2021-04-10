Tanishk Bagchi To Be Tulsi Kumar's Guest For Next Episode Of Indie Hain Hum Season 2

Tulsi Kumar with Tanishk Bagchi.

Highlights Tulsi Kumar will candidly interview Tanishk Bagchi in the episode

Tulsi Kumar will introduce new talent MC Hean on the show

MC Heams real name is Hemant Dhayani

Tanishk Bagchi's lockdown work ethic has been commendable! Having composed so many hits, the singer and music composer definitely made the world dance and sing along to his tunes. Usually regarded as a coy and poised person, the audience will get to witness a fun and entertaining side of Tanishk - that versatile singer and host Tulsi Kumar brought out in a candid interview on the forthcoming episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2.

The fun-filled episode started on a melodious note with the super talented Tulsi Kumar singing peppy version of Punjabi folk song Nai Jaana which was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Inculcating the spirit of independent music with T-Series and Red FM, every episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2 hosted by Tulsi Kumar acquaint the audiences with the galore of musical talents available in India. Bringing one such young talent on the show, Tulsi Kumar introduces the nation to MC Heam aka Hemant Dhayani who not only dared to dream but also fulfill it. Having no background or formal training in singing, MC Heam dreamt to be a rapper and paved his way with hard work and resilience that led him to share stage with AR Rahman at an event for Hockey World Cup.

Resonating with MC Heam's hard-work, Tanishk Bagchi not only encouraged the young star but gave a sneak peek into his days of struggle in the interview with Tulsi Kumar. Apart from the journey, the discussion also involved the changing scenes of music and role social media is playing in this industry. On the lighter note, Tulsi Kumar also involved Tanishk in a fun-game that will reveal the goofy side of Tanishk no one is aware of. To catch this playful and joyous side of the singer and music composer do tune into the upcoming episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar on this Saturday.

Talking about the episode, Tulsi Kumar says, "I am elated to learn about the inspiring journeys Tanishk Bagchi and MC Heam have had in their own realms. The underlying message of this particular episode is that hard work cannot replace anything in this world. It was great catching up Tanishk who is truly gifted with great sense of music and is entertaining us with his exemplary work!"

