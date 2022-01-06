Rajkummar Rao To Star In Industrialist Srikanth Bolla's Biopic

Rajkummar Rao with the team.

Highlights "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration," said Rajkummar Rao

The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani

The film's shooting will begin in July 2022

The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla will be helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani to bring audiences a compelling story of Srikanth Bolla. Starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth Bolla is a biopic of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries spear headed by Ravi Kanth Mantha. This inspiring tale is penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and the shoot on this film will commence in July 2022.

Hailing from a small, nondescript village in rural Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth Bolla has faced adversities and overcome challenges. Born blind to poor, uneducated parents, Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. A strong, trailblazing visionary as he firmly believes that vision is much more than eyesight, and has to do more with the mind.

Talking about such amazing persona with an inspiring story, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series says, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a caliber like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani's vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth!"

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani and Tushar Hiranandani say, "The minute we learnt about Sri's story we decided that this inspiring story needs to reach the masses and what can be a better medium than cinema. We are truly blessed to be working with such powerhouses like Rajkummar Rao and Bhushan ji for this project. We really hope that Sri's journey really tugs the heart strings of the audiences just like it did for all of us."

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao adds, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant. I'm happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, tentatively titled Srikanth Bolla, directed by Tushar Hiranandani is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)