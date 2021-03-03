Guru Randhawa And Neha Kakkar's Love Ballad Aur Pyaar Karna Hai Is Out Now

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar in Aur Pyaar Karna Hai.

Love is still lingering in the air as Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' new single Aur Pyaar Karna Hai, featuring the king and queen of pop, drops on the internet today! After giving blockbuster hits individually with more than 400+ million views, Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together for the first time for this love ballad. While Guru Randhawa's Naach Meri Rani crossed 405+ million views on YouTube, Neha Kakkar's Taaron Ke Shehar crossed 390+ million views. The popstars will now be seen together for the first time in this intense, romantic track. Reviving the essence of everlasting love, the smoldering ballad finds Guru and Neha reflecting on the highs and lows of a relationship, where love withstands all the storms in life!

Penned by Sayeed Qadri and composed by Sachet-Parampara, Aur Pyaar Karna Hai will stir the heartstrings emotionally and isn't just a visual treat showcasing the intense chemistry between the popstars but also a melodious treat that audiences will long remember.

Talking about the song Guru Randhawa says, "Aur Pyaar Karna Hai makes you experience the magic of everlasting love! It was great collaborating with Neha Kakkar and Bhushan sir wanted our pairing to do a romantic song. I hope the audience loves and supports our first collaboration with this beautiful melody."

Neha Kakkar adds, "I am excited to team up with T-Series on this beautiful ballad of love! It was amazing to work with Guru Randhawa and especially shooting this melodious musical. This song is straight out of our hearts and I am sure it will strike a chord with the audiences too!"

Sharing their thoughts, Sachet-Parampara say, "Aur Pyaar Karna Hai is about getting caught up in a moment with someone you love and never wanting that moment to end. Sayeed sir has beautifully penned down these thoughts making the song more soulful. Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar have truly done justice to this song not just by lending their voices but their chemistry in the video."

"Aur Pyaar Karna Hai is an ode to timeless love and the song truly brings together the best in music! With this song, we thought of igniting a fresh and magical chemistry between Guru and Neha! We're confident that their fans will appreciate the song and shower their love and support like they always have," signed off T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

Aur Pyaar Karna Hai is out now on T-Series YouTube channel.

