'Special Guy' Farhan Akhtar Loves Shibani Dandekar's New Tattoo

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are setting all sorts of goals in the actress' latest Instagram entry. Shibani Dandekar shared a picture with a glimpse boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on her Instagram profile. In the picture, we also got a glimpse of Shibani's new 'Farhan' tattoo on her neck. The singer-model wrote in her caption: "Had such a special birthday with special friends and this special guy! The past year has taught me to celebrate the smallest of moments... Super blessed and very grateful. I'm blown away every year by the beautiful messages and insane amount of love! Thank you to each and every one of you! Still getting through them all! Heart is full." She signed off the post with these words: "42 I'm ready for you ... Let's go." In the comments section of her post, boyfriend Farhan Akhtar dropped heart emojis.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. On her 42nd birthday recently, Farhan shared a loved-up picture and he captioned it: "With all my heart... Happy birthday Shu. Love you."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Farhan Akhtar's last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .