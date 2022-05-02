Sparkle And Smiles From Anushka Sharma's Birthday Festivities. See Pics

Anushka Sharma shared this. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma turned 34 on Sunday and she did it in style. The actress shared a few happy pictures from her birthday festivities on her Instagram profile. Sitting pretty in a floral dress, Anushka Sharma can be seen digging into "the biggest slice" of her birthday cake. She captioned the post: "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ... This getting older business is going great! Everyone should try it. Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm so grateful. PS - I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a dew years and they welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year. On the actress' birthday, he shared these pictures and wrote: "Thank God you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok.

Last month, Anushka wrote in a statement that she will step away from producing films, stating that she wises to dedicate her time to her "first love, acting." The actress' next project is Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.