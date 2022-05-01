Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 10 Best Fashion Looks Of The Star

Anushka Sharma looks stunning. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Ever since her debut in 2008, Anushka Sharma has been the darling of film lovers in India. Over time, the actress has built a distinct and enviable career in cinema for herself, with several movies that are a fine balance of art and entertainment. Over the years, Anushka Sharma also wore the producer's hat and presented fans with gritty stories that deserve to be heard. She has also consistently wowed fans with her glamorous avatar as well as entrepreneurial choices over the years. As the actress turns a year older today, we look back at some of her best fashion moments.

We have to start with a look that broke the Internet. We are, of course, talking about Anushka Sharma's wedding look. She opted for a Sabyasachi blush pink lehenga with jewellery in the same tone, and needless to say, the star looked like a dream on her big day.

Anushka Sharma had fashionistas taking notes when she stepped out in a Dice Kayek three-piece suit for an award function. The actress proved that she was a fashion force to be reckoned with in this stunning look.

Anushka Sharma and Sabyasachi are a match made in heaven and this look of the actress is proof. For an event, Anushka Sharma opted for a multi-coloured lehenga with a black floral blouse and matching statement jewellery.

Anushka Sharma also looked like a vision in white when she slipped into a one-shoulder gown with tassel details for an event. She kept her makeup dewy and tied her hair up in a bun.

In another Sabyasachi number, Anushka Sharma was a floral dream. The mint green saree, which she matched with oversized Indian earrings, had fans swooning.

Anushka Sharma wowed fans in a sultry white, off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The lace gown is not for the faint-hearted, but Anushka carried it off like a boss.

For her first Diwali as a bride, Anushka Sharma leaned on designer Sabyasachi again and stepped out in a beige saree with uncut diamonds. Simple is always beautiful and Anushka proved this with her look.

Anushka Sharma's maternity fashion looks are the stuff of dreams. The actress switched from anarkalis to jumpsuits and back with ease during her pregnancy, giving moms-to-be fashion inspiration for the ages. Take for instance this off-white salwar suit that she picked for Diwali. It is simple, comfortable and beautiful, all at once.

Another day, another look of Anushka Sharma in a jumpsuit (and a tie). The fun Gucci outfit was made to resemble a three-piece suit. This time the actress paired the checkered navy blue ensemble with a gold ear cuff, adding some oomph to the look. She completed her tailored look with Christian Louboutin boots.

For our last pick, we are going with another all-white look. The actress opted for a white sequin dress that showed off her toned physique and proved why she is one of India's best-dressed stars.

Tell us your favourite Anushka Sharma look from the list.

