Anushka Sharma's 'Cheeessssyyyy' Reply To Husband Virat Kohli's Birthday Wish

A still from the video. (courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma, who has turned a year older today, received a special birthday wish from husband, Virat Kohli. The Indian cricketer shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Thank god you were born . I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out . Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma". In the picture, the couple looks cute together as they pose for the camera. Anushka can be seen in a white floral dress, while Virat looks dapper in a beige t-shirt and black pants paired with white sneakers.

Soon after Virat Kohli shared the post, Anushka Sharma thanked husband for the birthday wish in the comment section. She wrote, "Stole my words and my heart (CHEEESSSSYYYYY)," along with heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the power couple and keep giving major couple goals. The two often feature on each other's Instagram handles. Recently, Anushka shared an adorable picture of herself with husband Virat from Australian cricketer Glen Maxwell and Vinni Raman's wedding. In the post, the couple dressed in a traditional outfit- Anuska in a pink suit and Virat in a kurta-pajama set. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports drama Chakda Xpress, based on the life of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami.