Sorry Jacob Elordi But For The Internet, Only One Actor Can Play Elvis Presley

Jacob Elordi in a still from Priscilla teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla teaser and poster released earlier this week. The film, based on the 1985 memoir Elvis And Me, showcases the life story of Priscilla Presley, who was married to Rock'n'Roll legend Elvis. Cailee Spaeny plays the titular role, while Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis. The Internet wasn't happy with the film's casting, especially Euphoria star Jacob playing the role of Elvis. A section of the Internet suggested that Austin Butler would be a better fit for Elvis Presley's role. The actor starred in Elvis' biopic alongside Tom Hanks in the 2022 release, which received critical acclaim, a Golden Globe win for the actor as well as an Academy Award nomination for him.

A quick glance at the Internet's take (as seen in the comments section of Priscilla Presley's Instagram post). "The casting is absolutely awful," read a comment. "They should have used Austin. Anyone else portraying Elvis is going to feel weird now," added another. Similar thoughts echoed, "We need Austin." Inputs from another fan, "Won't be watching (Austin stan)." Another one read, "Why didn't you do Austin Butler again. He was so good. I'm not so sure if I can watch this without him." Another user added, "Austin as Elvis will always be superior though." Another similar comment, "I am excited! Why wasn't Austin cast."

Priscilla Presley, on her official Instagram account, shared a poster featuring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny and she wrote, "I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Check out the post here:

Check out the teaser of Priscilla here:

Rock'n'Roll legend Elvis Presley died in 1977 at the age of 42. He and Priscilla were married for six years. Their daughter Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 earlier this year. Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died at the age of 27 in 2020.