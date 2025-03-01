"Wife Only Turns 40 Once": Zuckerberg On Stage In Benson Boone Jumpsuit

Mark Zuckerberg dressed up as a pop star to celebrate his wife Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday. The billionaire wore musician Benson Boone's famous sequined jumpsuit for his wife's birthday bash.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mr Zuckerberg, dressed in a finely tailored tuxedo, enters the grand birthday party. He then walks up to the stage, much to everyone's surprise. A few seconds later, the Meta CEO stretches his arms (a cue to rip his tuxedo).

What we see next is Mr Zuckerberg dressed in the iconic Benson Boone jumpsuit. FYI: Mr Boone wore it during his 2025 Grammy performance of Beautiful Things.

Mr Zuckerberg then jumps off a piano with a mic in his hand. Don't miss Priscilla Chan's reaction.

We can hear Benson Boone's latest track, 'Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else', playing in the background

“Your wife only turns 40 once! Shout out to Benson Boone for the jumpsuit and new single,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote at the time of sharing the clip.

Replying to the post, Benson Boone said, “I can't believe my eyes.”

Several fans and followers left their comments on the wild video, with many rejoicing at Zuckerberg's latest performance.

A person said, “Zuck vibing with the rebels.”

Another added, “Your commitment to the bit is unmatched.”

“Zuck 2.0 hits different,” a user added,

Mark Zuckerberg has also shared a picture of himself and Priscilla Chan on Instagram and said, “Celebrating the most important person in my life. You are a great partner, mother, and friend, and I'm grateful to share this life with you, Priscilla Chan.”

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are parents to three daughters - Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023.