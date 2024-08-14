Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Giant Statue Of Wife Priscilla, Calls It 'Roman Tradition'

Ms Chan also shared the post to her Instagram Stories

Mark Zuckerberg has left fans stunned after unveiling an extraordinary gift for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The Facebook CEO shared a photo on Instagram, showing Ms Chan standing beside a giant sculpture of hers while sipping from a travel mug. The statue is a light blue colour with a silver cloak draped around it and was designed by renowned artist Daniel Arsham.

''Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,'' Mr Zuckerberg captioned the post, which also included a video of the statue in a garden.

Ms Chan also shared the post to her Instagram Stories with a cheeky comment, writing, "You can't miss me!"

The internet is abuzz with admiration for the romantic gesture, with many marvelling at the statue's beauty and the love behind it. One user said, ''This needs to be in a museum.''

Another commented, ''Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you.'' A third said, ''He just raised the bar for the rest of us.'' A fourth added, ''Wow, he does insane sculpture work. Must have been a fun project!''

A blog about Roman sculptures by National Museums Liverpool states that statues and busts from the period were often made to honour late loved ones or "to refer to significant relatives and to make meaningful associations."

The Meta chief, a family man and a doting father, often shares pictures and candid moments with his wife and three children. Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Chan are the parents of three daughters - Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023.

The couple started dating in 2003 after meeting at a frat party at Harvard University. A paediatrician and philanthropist, Ms Chan pursued her medical education at the University of California after receiving her degree from Harvard University. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Mr Zuckerberg's estate.