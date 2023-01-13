Lisa Marie Presley Dies At 54: Tributes From Rita Wilson, John Travolta And Other Stars

A file photo of Lisa Marie Presley. (courtesy: johntravolta)

Musician Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles on Thursday hours after being hospitalized. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the family said in a statement, stated news agency AFP. Rita Wilson, John Travolta, Octavia Spencer and other stars paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley. A post shared by Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, who starred in the recent biopic movie Elvis, read: "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh."

"Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley," wrote John Travolta in his tribute.

"So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans," Octavia Spencer's tweet read.

So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Billy Corgan, longtime friend of Lisa Marie Presley, in his tribute, wrote: "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP Lisa Marie Presley."

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresleypic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

Actress Jennifer Tilly shared a photo of her recent visit to Elvis Presley's grave and she wrote: "So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul."

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul. pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

Some more tweets remembering Lisa Marie Presley.

lisa marie presley... how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie#LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley and mom Priscilla attended the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles earlier this week, where Austin Butler was awarded Best Actor (Drama) for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis. During his acceptance speech, Austin Butler thanked the mother-daughter duo as well. "Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis' only child. She had previously controlled Elvis Presley Enterprises. She had released three albums and was the mother of actor Riley Keough, who appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road.