Sorry Akshay Kumar But Your Shivaji Look Is Giving The Internet Sharad Kelkar Feels

Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (courtesy: Ankitaker)

After Akshay Kumar shared the first look of his new project Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in which he stars as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a section of the Internet was visibly upset and suggested that TV actor Sharad Kelkar could have been a better pick for the role. Sharad Kelkar started trending on Twitter big time. The many tweets suggesting Sharad's name could be attributed to his impressive performance in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Meanwhile, the period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat marks Akshay Kumar's Marathi film debut.

Here's Akshay Kumar's first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

"Sharad Kelkar looked best in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji," read a tweet from a fan.

Sharad Kelkar looked Best in The Role of #ChhatrapatiShivajipic.twitter.com/o6QQr4Vub7 — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) December 6, 2022

"The only modern day actor who can give justice to this role other than Dr Amol Kolhe is Sharad Kelkar," another tweet read.

The only modern day actor who can give justice to this role other than Dr.Amol Kolhe is Sharad Kelkar. https://t.co/Zvp5syrYRzpic.twitter.com/PawmVSMeAi — anurag (@anuragfcbm) December 6, 2022

"Sharad Kelkar was always my go to actor to play the iconic role of raje...His voice, his personality as warrior is just another level," wrote another fan.

Sharad kelkar was always my go to actor 2 play the iconic role of raje..his voice his personality as warrior is just another level.. pic.twitter.com/tCTIyTddnW — @sharing_genes (@GenesSharing4) December 6, 2022

Inputs from another Twitter user: "Sorry Sir but Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj>>>>>."

Sorry Sir But Sharad kelkar As Shivaji Maharaj>>>>> pic.twitter.com/qbTyUsrYUh — Pooran Marwadi (@pooran_adian) December 6, 2022

"The way Sharad Kelkar portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji in Tanhaji, its now difficult to see anyone else in that role," read another tweet.

The way Sharad Kelkar Potrayed Chatrapati Shiva Ji In Tanhaji Its Now Difficult To See Any One Else In That Role

#ChatrapatiShivajiMaharaj#AkshayKumar#SharadKelkarpic.twitter.com/nPTi10FQyJ — Adarsh (@Adarsh_Jha_07) December 6, 2022

Here's what another fan tweeted.

Sharad Kelkar looks 100 times better than Akki https://t.co/WRTPqfsuJKpic.twitter.com/7Qet55vhOy — 007 (@Mr__007__) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it will be produced by Vaseem Qureshi. It is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.