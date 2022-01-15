Sophie Choudry, 'Mentally On The Beach,' Shared This Post

Sophie Choudry shared this image. (courtesy sophiechoudry)

Sophie Choudhry is missing vacationing on an island a lot. At least that's what her latest entry on Instagram says. The actress, who was making memories in the Maldives in October last year, wants to go back to the beach destination. On Saturday, she shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her Maldives vacation and added a quirky caption to her post: “I can sea clearly now mentally on the beach.” She also added a beach and a wave icon to her caption. In the pictures, Sophie looks stunning in a blue bikini. She can be seen posing on a wood log on the beach and basking in the sun. Sophie Choudhry also used hashtags like, take me back, perfect view, best seat in the house, island girl, no filter needed and beach life in her caption to show how much she is dreaming of the island. See Sophie Choudhry's post here:

Last year when Sophie Choudry flew to the Maldives, she flooded our feeds with gorgeous photos of herself chilling on the beach or in pools. For Sophie, Maldives will always be “a place where there is no news and no shoes.”

“‘The greener the setting, the more the relief…Maldives isn't just about beautiful beaches…Sonevajani has insane amounts of greenery across the island and it's so healing,” she captioned this clip from the island.

In case you didn't know, a “sunkissed and blessed” Sophie looks like this:

Meanwhile, also check out this amazing photo from Sophie's Maldives vacation. The caption on the post read: “How could she fear the rain when she has always been the storm.”

In terms of work, Sophie Choudry has featured in several films like Shaadi No 1, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, I See You, Heyy Babyy, Aggar, Speed, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kidnap, Aa Dekhen Zara, Daddy Cool, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Vedi and Shootout At Wadala.