Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Sooryavanshi Box Office: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi continues to perform excellently on its second day at the box office. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, earned Rs 23.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day, taking the total collection to Rs 50.14 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also shared that the film is expected to cross Rs 80 crore this weekend. In his report about Sooryavanshi's box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Sooryavanshi crosses Rs 50 crore... SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2... Slight dip in night shows vis-a-vis Day 1... Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross Rs 75 crore, may even touch Rs 80 crore [+/-], PHENOMENAL... Fri 26.29 crore, Sat 23.85 crore. Total: Rs 50.14 crore #India business."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that Sooryavanshi is trending better than Akshay Kumar's previous films that released pre-covid crisis with 100 percent occupancy.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in Ranveer Singh's 2018 film Simmba. The film also features Ajay Devgn, who headlined Rohit Shetty's cop series Singham, in a cameo.

Sooryavanshi opened to decent reviews this Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two and a half stars out of five and wrote: "Just like Simmba had provided a glimpse of what was to come in the next instalment, Sooryavanshi indicates what the future might hold for the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Brace yourself for another cops-and-terrorists faceoff with the character essayed by Jackie Shroff getting greater play than he does here. That might be something to look forward to."