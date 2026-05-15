Sonu Sood Defends Alia Bhatt Amid Cannes Trolling: 'Right People Saw Your Light'

Alia Bhatt, who made her second consecutive appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, was subjected to brutal trolling after a viral video sparked online chatter that she was being ignored by international paparazzi.

Sonu Sood has now come out in support of Alia, calling for kindness and generosity. Sonu Sood did not name Alia directly, but his message has been construed online as support for her.

"When one of our own walks onto an international stage, it should be a moment of pride, not a reason to search for flaws. Not every achievement needs validation from cameras, headlines, or strangers to be meaningful. The courage to stand there, represent your craft, and carry your journey with grace is an achievement in itself.

In a world addicted to trolling, choose encouragement. Because people who are busy building dreams don't have time to pull others down. Keep shining, my friend. The right people saw your light," Sonu Sood wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt responded gracefully to a troll after a social media user pointed out that she did not receive much attention from the international media, which triggered trolling.

On May 13, Alia shared a video of herself in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. In the comments, a fan wrote, "What a pity, no one noticed you."

Alia replied, "Why pity, love? You noticed me."

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni also expressed support for Alia Bhatt amid the online trolling.