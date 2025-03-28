Sonu Nigam Visits LK Advani At His Delhi Home: "He's 97 And As Beautiful As He's Always Been"

Sonu Nigam recently visited senior BJP leader LK Advani at his Delhi home. Sonu Nigam was in Delhi to perform at Delhi Technological University's (DTU) Engifest 2025 which was in news for many reasons. Sonu Nigam shared a series of heartwarming pictures on his Instagram featuring himself, the senior leader and his daughter Pratibha Advani.

Sharing his personal association with the Advani family, Sonu Nigam wrote, "Roots Revisited (3/4) - 24th March, 2025. Pratibha Advani and L K Advani ji have been a part of my life from a very long time and that's why I decided to stay an extra day after my DTU Concert to have lunch with them. Since my mother was brought up amongst Sindhis, Sindhi food has been a major part of our childhood. Pratibha knows it and that's why she very sweetly cooked Sindhi Kadi for me besides Dal Pakvaan. Advani ji, is 97. And he is as beautiful as he's always been. My loved extended family."

In the carousel post, LK Advani can be seen watching clippings of the song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath, 2012) which has been sung by Sonu Nigam. The soulful voice of Mr Nigam made the song a favourite among fans across age groups.

Sonu Nigam's DTU fest was in headlines as several reports claimed stones were pelted onto stage. A day after the news emerged, Sonu Nigam clarified what was thrown at him in an Instagram post.

In his caption, Sonu Nigam wrote, "Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest, and that's when I was informed about it."

He added, "I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again. The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie."

Previously, Sonu Nigam got angry at the unruly audience during his Kolkata performance last month.