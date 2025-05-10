<i>Sandese Aate Hai 2.0</i>: Arijit Singh And Sonu Nigam To Rekindle Patriotic Magic In <i>Border 2</i>

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A sequel to the cult classic war film Border is in the works. Sunny Deol returns, joined by new cast members Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan. A recreated version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hai will feature.

After almost three decades, the cult classic war film Border is making a comeback with a second instalment. Just like the original, the upcoming film will also feature Sunny Deol. Directed by JP Dutta, Border 2 introduces new cast members, including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

The sequel will also feature Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 – a recreated version of the iconic 1997 song that moved an entire generation. And here is the best part – the new version will have vocals by two of India's biggest artists, Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh.

The original song was sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar and music by Anu Malik.

According to Pinkvilla, producers Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta have acquired the rights to Sandese Aate Hai for a record-breaking sum.

A source, close to the development, told the publication, “Sandese Aate Hai is the soul of Border, and the producer has left no stone unturned to get the rights for a record sum. It's among the highest price that a producer has spent to recreate a melody, but Bhushan knows the importance of Sandese Aate Hai in Border, and is confident that the patriotic song will reap rich dividends in the long run.”

The insider further revealed that Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 highlights the emotional and physical hardships faced by the Indian Armed Forces.

“The work on Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 has been going on for the longest time and the makers have cracked a version that justifies the legacy of the first part. While the original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, Sandese Aate Hai 2.0 will be sung by Sonu Nigam with Arijit Singh. This is clearly being positioned as the biggest song of Indian Cinema. The song will be picturized on Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh among others,” the source added.

Border 2 will hit the cinema screens on January 23, 2026.