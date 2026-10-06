Sonu Nigam Purchases 3 Commercial Units In Mumbai For Rs 17 Crore: Report

Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri West. Property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix reveal that the singer has bought the units for Rs 17 crore.



The transactions were registered on August 6 this year, as per Hindustan Times. The purchase involves two adjoining commercial units on the first floor of the Aston building in the Sundervan Complex and another ground floor office unit.



Sonu Nigam's Mumbai Purchase



According to the documents, Sonu bought two units of the building, located on Lokhandwala Road, for Rs 16 crore. Earlier held by Singular Health Private Limited, the combined carpet area of the property is 3,885.77 sq ft.



He also got four car parking spaces in the basement of the building as part of the deal.



The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh.



A separate transaction registered on the same day shows that the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer purchased a ground floor unit in the same building for Rs 1 crore from Singular Health Private Limited.



The office has a carpet area of 258.33 sq ft. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 6 lakh.



Together, the combined carpet area of the three commercial units is 4,144.10 sq ft. Their total value amounts to Rs 17 crore, with an average cost of Rs 41,021 per sq ft of carpet area.



The pre-registration documentation of the units puts the ready-reckoner property's value at about Rs 11.94 crore, below the Rs 16 crore consideration recorded in the documents, as per Business Standard.



Aston building's cooperative society had issued a no-objection certificate for the transaction, a July 2026 letter attached to the registration documents stated.



Sonu Nigam's Recent Property Transactions



The singer has remained in the news for several real estate transactions over the last two years.



He sold multiple land parcels totalling over 1.9 hectares in Karjat for Rs 1.95 crore in April this year. In the month of May, Sonu Nigam sold 1.067 hectares of land in Karjat for Rs 95 lakh.



Last year, Sonu reportedly leased a 4,257 sq ft commercial office at Trade Centre in Mumbai's BKC for five years at a total rent of over Rs 12.61 crore.



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