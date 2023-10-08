Sonu Nigam On Actors Fighting Over Singers In Films: 'If That Was The Case, I Would...'

Image Instagrammed by Sonu Nigam. (Courtesy: sonunigam)

Sonu Nigam, who has given us some of the classic hits over the years, has opened up about his journey in the industry. The singer, in an interview with Zoom Entertainment, has said that he doesn't think “actors interfere with singers in their films.” The 50-year-old said, “I don't think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I would still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. They (actors) think this is the composer's or director's department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don't fight for anyone.”

Sonu Nigam, who recently sang Ro Lain De for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also spoke about how some of the directors have backed him throughout his journey. Picking an instance from Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's PK, Sonu Nigam said, “In PK, when I sang the song Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu, I had a tiff with the music companies. But, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra put their foot down saying, ‘Sonu hi gayega [Only Sonu Nigam will sing].”

Sonu Nigam also spoke about how Aamir Khan, who was producing Laal Singh Chaddha, wanted him to be a part of the film. “Aamir was himself the producer of the film, so he thought that this song should be mine,” the singer said.

Sonu Nigam also spoke about his initial days in the industry. He said, “In 1991 when I joined the industry people didn't take me seriously because I was so young. I was bullied by some people.”

He added, “Umar se bhi izzat badti hai. Aap kala mein unche ho toh theek hai par Umar mein chote hote ho toh log bully karte hai. Log thoda tiraskar se dekhte hai. Some, of course, give you love but kuch tedhe log hote hai woh aapke tang kareng. Aise kuch logon ne mujhe tang kiya tha [If you are talented but young, people tend to bully you. Of course, there are those who love you, but there are twisted individuals who will disturb you. I had to face a few such people]."