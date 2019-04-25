Sonnalli Seygall Lost A 'Great Role' After She Refused To Make 'Changes On Body, Unnaturally'

Sonnalli Seygall shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, best-known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, said in a statement that she lost a "great work opportunity" after she refused to make "changes on her body, unnaturally" as suggested by a "well-known casting director," reported news agency IANS. Sonnalli Seygall, who had a cameo in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, said: "I was very excited for this audition and prepared myself really well because I wanted to bag it and I did. But on meeting the director there, I was asked to make some changes on my body, unnaturally," Sonnalli said in a statement. "It was a no brainer for me to say no, even though my heart broke. But I would never put my body under the knife," she added.

Sonnalli Seygall, who has also starred in films such as Wedding Pullav and High Jack said that she had faced similar issues when she entered the film industry. "I wouldn't deny that when I had entered the industry long time ago, I had faced similar problems... that I was too skinny. I wouldn't deny that it did cross my mind then to go through unnatural procedures to enhance certain features. But I am glad that I didn't go ahead with it, instead I worked really hard on my body and ate well," she said.

Sonnalli Seygall debuted in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and she is currently awaiting the release of Setters in May. She also stars opposite her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Sunny Singh Nijar in upcoming film Jai Mummy Di, also produced by Luv Ranjan.

(With inputs from IANS)

