Video Of Song Joong-Ki Turning Down An Invite To Be With His "Two Small Babies" Is Crazy Viral

Song Joong Ki might be dedicated to his craft, but the actor is equally committed to his family. No, we are not making the claims, a video shared by a fan page on Instagram has led to the revelation.

Recently, Song Joong Ki attended a Ralph Lauren event in Shanghai. During the ceremony, a few senior executives invited the South Korean star to another event the next day. Song Joong Ki politely denied the request, citing that he had to take care of his two babies.

The actor added that at present, his wife was looking after them.

In the clip, Song Joong Ki can be seen interacting with Patrice Louvet, Ralph Lauren's CEO and President. Shin Hwee Chua, the company's regional CEO for Greater China and Southeast Asia, was also a part of the conversation.

Keeping his hand on his chest, Song Joong Ki says, “Thank you for inviting me, but I have to fly back tomorrow. I have two small babies. My wife is taking care of them alone."

Song Joong Ki's sweet gesture was widely appreciated by fans.

Song Joong Ki got married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in June 2023. They became proud parents to a daughter in November last year.

On Thursday, Song Joong Ki posted a set of pictures from the gala on Instagram. He exuded effortless charm in a white and blue checkered shirt paired with cream trousers. The actor posed smilingly for the lens. In the last photo, he showed his customised cap.

The side note read, “Ralph Lauren Spring 2025 Resee Fashion Experience in Shanghai.”

Here's another video of Song Joong Ki sharing the same frame with David Lauren.

Workwise, Song Joong Ki was last seen in Bogota: City Of The Lost. The film, directed by Kim Seong-je, is set against the backdrop of Colombia during the late 1990s.