<i>My Youth</i>: Song Joong Ki To Star Opposite These Actresses From <i>Twenty-Five Twenty-One</i> And <i>The Atypical Family</i>

For all the K-drama fans, we have an amazing update. Song Joong Ki, popular for his roles in K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, is set to make his K-drama comeback with the upcoming series My Youth. In the series, he will share screen space with Chun Woo Hee, known for The Atypical Family, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Nam Joo Hyuk, reported GQ, quoting Hankyung and Soompi. My Youth will mark Song Joong Ki's first on-screen collaboration with both Chun Woo Hee and Lee Joo Myung. The report also mentioned that My Youth is a romance drama that narrates the story of Seon Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, two struggling individuals who reunite after 15 years. The series is directed by Lee Sang Yeop and written by Park Si Hyun.

Song Joong Ki's last K-drama was Reborn Rich, which was released in 2022. The Jung Dae Yoon directorial also featured Kim Kang Hoon, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Been in pivotal roles. The show revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a loyal employee of the chaebol Soonyang Group, who is murdered by a member of the Soonyang family to cover up a tax evasion scheme. Song Joong Ki also made a guest appearance in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's 2024 K-drama Queen of Tears. In the series, he reprised his role as Vincenzo Cassano from Vincenzo.

Song Joong Ki has also shared a bunch of snapshots from the sets of My Youth on his Instagram handle. In the first snap, a red paper cutout in the shape of a "T" with the project's name written on top is visible. The next two frames feature Song Joong Ki standing by the seaside, being filmed by a camera. Fans flooded the comments section with red hearts.

On the personal front, Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise are expecting their first child. Last month, the couple issued a statement to announce the happy news. Click here to read all about it.