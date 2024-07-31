<i>Perfect Family</i> Teaser: Park Ju Hyun's K-Drama Promises Bigger Doses Of Blood, Gore And Drama

KBS2's upcoming drama Perfect Family has released a chilling new teaser. Based on a popular webtoon, Perfect Family is a mystery drama that revolves around a seemingly happy and perfect family who start to suspect each other when their daughter becomes involved in a murder. The drama marks the K-drama debut of acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Isao Yukisada. The teaser features a tense moment with Ha Eun Joo (played by Yoon Se Ah) calling for her daughter Choi Sun Hee (played by Park Ju Hyun), as the scene transitions to a news report about a family's tragic death, intensifying the sense of dread. The suspense builds as Choi Jin Hyuk (Kim Byung Chul) and his wife Eun Joo exchange meaningful smiles.

Jin Hyuk's blank expression and statement, "We might want to move up the plan," further heighten the tension. Sun Hee is seen eavesdropping against the door, while Choi Hyun Min (Yoon Sang Hyun) peers through a gap in the door with a serious look, adding to the mystery of what they are trying to uncover.

The calm demeanour of Park Kyung Ho (Kim Young Dae), the anxious Sun Hee, the smiling Lee Soo Yeon (Choi Ye Bin), and the worried Ji Hyun Woo (Lee Si Woo) all hint that each of them may be connected to the incident in some way.

In a particularly gripping moment, Sun Hee, dressed in bloodstained clothes, tells her mother, "Mom, I killed someone," with a terrified expression that leaves a lasting impression and fuels intense speculation.

The drama also reunites Kim Young Dae and Park Ju Hyun, who previously played a couple in the historical K-drama The Forbidden Marriage. Additionally, both Kim Young Dae and Choi Ye Bin appeared in all three seasons of the thriller K-drama Penthouse.