Vincenzo Actor Song Joong Ki, Wife Katy Louise Are Expecting Their Second Child, Agency Issues Statement

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise pictured at an event.

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise are expecting their first child. The actor's agency HighZium Studio confirmed the news. They issued a statement that read, "Actor Song Joong Ki is becoming a father of two. Song Joong-ki and his wife are pregnant with their second child. It is difficult to confirm the timing of birth or the gender of the child as these are private matters."

ICYMI: Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders married in January 2023. Announcing the news, Song Joong Ki said, "I have promised to spend the rest of my life with Katy Louise Saunders, who has cheered me on, cherished me and spent precious time with me. She has a kind heart and lives her life passionately. She is a wise and wonderful person whom I respect, and thanks to her, I am becoming a better person." They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in June of the same year.

While appearing on JTBC's Newsroom in October last year, Song Joong Ki said, "I finally met my baby here in Rome, my wife's hometown. He is a healthy son. I am so grateful that both the baby and mom are healthy and happy, and I am taking care of my family very happily. I think my wife and I are doing a great job raising him together. We are doing it with a lot of love and affection, and it is a very proud thing to do."

For the unversed, the actor was previously married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star, Song Hye Kyo. They married in 2017 and got divorced in 2019.