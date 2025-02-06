<i>Bogota: City Of The Lost</i> Review: Song Joong-Ki's Film Falls Short Of Its Potential

Bogota: City Of The Lost, directed by Kim Seong-je, is a South Korean crime thriller that brings together the dynamics of immigrant survival, ambition, and crime against the backdrop of Colombia during the late 1990s.

Premiering at the Busan International Film Festival in October 2024, the film tells the story of Kook-hee (Song Joong Ki), a young South Korean man who finds himself navigating the dangerous criminal underworld of Bogota, Colombia, after his life is turned upside down by the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The film opens in the wake of the Asian financial collapse, which devastates South Korea and forces Kook-hee's family to flee their home country for a better life in Colombia.

Upon their arrival in Bogota, the family is immediately faced with tragedy when they are robbed of their savings, further exacerbating their precarious situation.

With no way to move forward and their hopes of escaping their struggles dashed, Kook-hee turns to survival tactics in a new and foreign land.

As he embarks on a journey to make a living, he becomes involved in a Korean-run smuggling operation, first dealing in garments and later expanding into more dangerous business ventures.

Sergeant Park, a key figure in the Korean Merchants' Association, introduces Kook-hee to this illicit world, offering him a way to support his family. Eventually, Kook-hee becomes entangled with Soo-yeong, a customs broker who sees potential in him and presents Kook-hee with the opportunity to work in high-risk smuggling operations.

As the film unfolds, Kook-hee's ambition drives him further into the criminal world, where loyalty is fragile, and ethical lines are often crossed. His transformation from a timid immigrant into a calculated, power-hungry figure mirrors the trajectory of countless underdog crime stories.

However, while the premise holds promise, the film's execution remains bound by genre expectations, lacking the innovation to make Kook-hee's personal journey truly compelling.

His rise within the criminal ranks feels formulaic, as he follows a predictable path of proving himself, gaining power, and ultimately succumbing to betrayal and moral conflict. The narrative seems to hit all the expected beats of a crime drama, but it never quite delves deeply enough into Kook-hee's internal struggles.

Song Joong-ki's performance as Kook-hee is one of the film's most noteworthy aspects. The actor's ability to convey internal conflict through subtle expressions and physicality allows the character to resonate, even if the writing doesn't fully explore his psychological transformation. Yet, despite Song's strong performance, Kook-hee's character remains somewhat two-dimensional, as the film fails to provide an adequate exploration of his moral struggles, family tensions, or the emotional cost of his choices.

Supporting performances, particularly by Lee Hee-joon as Soo-yeong, add energy to the film, but the supporting characters themselves feel underdeveloped. Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae-hyo) serves as a mentor figure, introducing Kook-hee to the criminal underworld, but the relationship between the two remains shallow.

Soo-yeong, despite being a potential rival figure, is also given minimal backstory, and the tension between him and Kook-hee never reaches its full dramatic potential.

The film's visual approach is another area where it both succeeds and falters. While Bogotá: City of the Lost avoids the stereotypical yellow-tinted cinematography often used in Hollywood portrayals of Latin America, the film's depiction of Bogotá is disappointingly flat.

The city, while an essential setting, is reduced to little more than a backdrop for the story, with minimal attention given to its cultural context. Bogotá's rich vibrancy and unique character are underutilized, and the film misses opportunities to fully immerse the viewer in the local atmosphere.

The urban environment appears generic, with street scenes offering only occasional glimpses of Colombian life, leaving the setting feeling disconnected from the narrative's emotional core.

Cinematically, the film's pacing is uneven. The first half of Bogotá: City of the Lost builds tension effectively, with the story's early sequences establishing a solid foundation of character development and world-building.

The struggles of Kook-hee and his family provide a gripping backdrop for the film, and the introduction of crime elements adds intrigue. However, as the narrative progresses, the film loses momentum. Conflicts become repetitive, and the familiar rise-and-fall structure of crime dramas begins to feel tired and predictable.

The eventual betrayals and power struggles, though central to the plot, are devoid of the surprises or emotional impact that might have elevated the material.

One of the film's more peculiar elements is its tonal shifts. At times, Bogota: City Of The Lost attempts to inject humour into the story, particularly in its early moments, where the absurdity of the smuggling business is highlighted.

These darkly comedic moments, while engaging at first, soon clash with the film's more serious narrative, creating a disjointed tone. The blending of satire and drama never fully coheres, and the film's dramatic weight is occasionally undercut by awkward comedic moments that detract from the overall experience.

Ultimately, Bogota: City Of The Lost falls short of its potential. While the film offers an intriguing setting and a strong central performance, it remains constrained by familiar genre tropes and lacks the emotional depth needed to elevate it beyond a standard crime drama.

The narrative, despite its potential for exploring themes of immigrant survival, power, and betrayal, remains formulaic and fails to engage on a deeper level. The film's exploration of Colombian culture and the immigrant experience feels surface-level, and its underdeveloped characters and predictable plot points prevent it from breaking new ground.

For fans of crime dramas, the film may still provide an enjoyable watch, but those seeking a fresh or emotionally compelling take on the genre will likely be disappointed. Bogota: City Of The Lost is a film that promises much but ultimately offers a familiar, albeit competently executed, crime story.