Sonam Kapoor's Throwback From The Year She Made Her Acting Debut

Sonam Kapoor, once again, flipped through the pages of her dust-caked albums comprising throwback pictures and shared a photograph from the year she made her debut in Bollywood as an actor. The 35-year-old actress, on Tuesday, treated her fans to an old picture of herself, in which she can be seen posing for the camera dressed in a traditional outfit. "This picture was taken in 2007," Sonam Kapoor wrote in the caption. For those who don't know, Sonam began her journey in acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor (more on that later).

Before Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut, she was working as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. Two years after her debut film, Sonam featured alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi-6, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman and Supriya Pathak. In 2010, Sonam Kapoor's two films released - I Hate Love Stories and Aisha, in which she shared screen space with Abhay Deol.

Since then, Sonam Kapoor has featured in a number of films such as Thank You, Mausam, Players, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Bewakoofiyaan, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Sanju and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred with her father, actor Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming project yet.