Sonam Kapoor's Expressions While Twirling In The Snow Just Cannot Be Missed

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently in US Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8 Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Seems like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are having a great time in the US and Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post is proof. On Tuesday night, Sonam treated her fans to a dreamy video, in which she can be seen twirling in the snow and can you guess who shot the video? No points for guessing, it was none other than Sonam's entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja, who lovingly shot the actress as she was twirling in the snow. Sonam can be seen dressed in a grey dress and a black shrug and we must tell you that she looks simply adorable especially when she comes running towards the camera.

Check out the video here:

Joyful @anandahuja A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 14, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Look at that smile.

Sonam and Anand are often seen documenting different facets of their relationship on social media. Last week, Sonam shared a picture from California, in which the duo could be seen twinning in white outfits. This is what we are talking about:

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:34pm PDT

The duo even shared pictures from their New York diaries. The one in which Anand could be seen resting his head on Sonam's shoulder.

Advertisement

#everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Aug 6, 2018 at 10:44pm PDT

Remember Anand Ahuja's throwback picture, which was reviewed by his lady love in the most adorable manner. Sonam commented: "My fatty."

since birth! #birthdaythrowback A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 31, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

They couldn't get any cuter.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, in a traditional Sikh ceremony.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will next be seen in the romantic film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor. The film will open in theaters on February 1 next year.

Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and he also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg, which recently opened a new store in Bandra.