Sonam Kapoor's 'Defence' Of Janhvi's Shorts Was Actually 'Inside Joke.' No Drama Please

The media got it wrong and is creating 'drama', actress Sonam Kapoor said in a tweet on Sunday after several reports on how she jumped to her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's defence over a comment Katrina Kaif made about the younger Kapoor's gym shorts. This complicated state of affairs rose when Katrina, asked about celebrity OTT gym looks on Neha Dhupia's show BFFs With Vogue, reportedly said that she was 'concerned about the very, very short shorts Janhvi wears.' Adding to the headline blitz that followed, Janhvi Kapoor's elder cousin Sonam posted an Instagram story of Janhvi in a pair of denim shorts with the caption "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it."

Now, Sonam Kapoor says that her response, at least, was an 'inside joke' with Janhvi and that she wasn't actually calling her 'very dear friend' Katrina Kaif out over what she said. In a tweet responding to one of the many stories running on news portals, Sonam wrote: "Guys, I wasn't defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Please don't create drama mediawallahs."

It started with this comment from Katrina Kaif on BFFs With Vogue: "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

We aren't clear on whether Katrina's remark was meant in jest as well but the last time we spotted Janhvi Kapoor in a pair of shorts at her gym, they looked just fine to us:

There is certainly a lesson to be learnt here at several levels, not least of which is the over-papping of celebrities and greater nuance while reporting on celebrity posts and comments. That's pretty much the long and the short of it, do forgive the pun.

Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are the daughters of Anil and Boney Kapoor. Janhvi is the fourth of her generation of Kapoors to pursue a film career, after Sonam, Arjun and Harshvardhan Kapoor.